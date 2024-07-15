Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NVS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.56. The company had a trading volume of 716,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,856. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

