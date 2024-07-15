Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 80 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 351,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,726. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

