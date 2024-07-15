Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $446.70. 673,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,911. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $451.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.69 and its 200 day moving average is $394.78.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

