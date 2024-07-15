Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MORN traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $305.55. 99,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

