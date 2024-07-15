Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MSGM opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.71.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 116.76% and a negative return on equity of 318.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
