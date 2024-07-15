National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 18269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

