National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$114.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$113.65 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$118.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

