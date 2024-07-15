Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.5 %

S stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

