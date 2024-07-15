Neil J. Fernandes Sells 1,620 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,069.11. 791,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,385. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.69.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

