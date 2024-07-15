New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 6.5%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 4,815,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,217,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.67 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447,937 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.