Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock has a market cap of C$418,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

