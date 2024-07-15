Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $141.22. 1,483,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,390. The firm has a market cap of $633.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

