Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.92

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 53141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

