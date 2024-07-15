NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,220. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

