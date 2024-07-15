NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,487.95 or 0.99996660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00066921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.