NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.16. 482,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

