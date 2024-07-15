Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.