Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $36.05 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

