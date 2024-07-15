Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.