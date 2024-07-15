Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLC opened at $5.58 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

