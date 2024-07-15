Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLC opened at $5.58 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
