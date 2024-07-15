Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,723 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,867. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

