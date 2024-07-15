Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Paylocity worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 144.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 152.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.65.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.93. 664,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

