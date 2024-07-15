PayPal’s (PYPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

