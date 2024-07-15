PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. 6,677,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

