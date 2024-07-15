PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.27.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.