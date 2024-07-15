Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. 5,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $39.01.
Persimmon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
