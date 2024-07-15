Piper Sandler Trims Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price to $150.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 6.2 %

IPAR stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.