PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after buying an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

