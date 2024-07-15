Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $3.31 Average PT from Analysts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

PSNY opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

