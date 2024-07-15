Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,537,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 11,159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.5 days.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

