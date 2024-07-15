Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,537,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 11,159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.5 days.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $30.30.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
