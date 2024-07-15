PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.38, with a volume of 235621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.24.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.