PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.38, with a volume of 235621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PrairieSky Royalty
Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.24.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.