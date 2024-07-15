Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PRRFY stock remained flat at $11.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

