Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period.

BATS:SMIN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. 245,838 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

