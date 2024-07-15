Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.11. 383,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,041. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

