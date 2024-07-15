Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

