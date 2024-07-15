ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.64

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.64 and last traded at $98.09, with a volume of 477341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

