Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prysmian Price Performance

PRYMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 9,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This is a positive change from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

Featured Articles

