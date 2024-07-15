Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $19.77. 1,124,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,009. Qifu Technology has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
