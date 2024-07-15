QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QS Energy Stock Down 12.9 %

OTCMKTS:QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,010. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get QS Energy alerts:

QS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.