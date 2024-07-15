QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QS Energy Stock Down 12.9 %
OTCMKTS:QSEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,010. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
QS Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QS Energy
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.