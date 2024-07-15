QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,073.49 and approximately $1,153.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,487.95 or 0.99996660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00066921 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193302 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,045.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

