Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 779 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 37,919,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

