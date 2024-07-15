Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 429 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,374,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,345. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

