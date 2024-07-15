Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,832,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 290,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average is $173.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.