Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.20. 5,098,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

