Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,203. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.