Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WGMI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 295,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.71.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

