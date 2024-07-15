Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,969. The firm has a market cap of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

