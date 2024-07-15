Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Renalytix
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Renalytix Trading Down 5.4 %
Renalytix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 2,150,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,921. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.