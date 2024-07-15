Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix Trading Down 5.4 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renalytix Plc ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 2,150,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,921. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

