Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $192.00.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $200.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

