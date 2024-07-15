Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.40

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 397345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

