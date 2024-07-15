Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.40

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 397345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.43).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on RSG
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.